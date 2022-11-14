Paterson takes new action to get illegal vehicles off the streets

Paterson, New Jersey is taking new action to get illegal vehicles off the roads. Toni Yates has the story.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A city in New Jersey is taking new action to get illegal vehicles off the roads.

Driving ATVs, motorized dirt bikes, or any illegal vehicle will not be permitted on paved roads and sidewalks in Paterson.

"We've taken very severe measures against these illegal all-terrain vehicles," Mayor of Paterson Andre Sayegh said.

"Our goal is to eradicate this problem completely from our cities and protect our citizens," Paterson Law Director Aymen Aboushi said.

Over the weekend, an elderly man was hit and slammed down to the pavement by someone driving an ATV.

The driver took off and left the victim with critical injuries.

"I want to send a message to that individual who left Mr. Mohammed to die, you are more than a coward," Sayegh said.

Tougher laws will go into place at the end of November.

Anyone caught driving any off-road types of vehicles illegally on paved and public property will have them seized, forfeited, and destroyed or sold by the city.

On top of that, they face penalties and fines.

"Now we have this in our favor, no more gas no fuel," Paterson Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Gas stations will not be allowed to fill the tanks of any of these vehicles unless they are being carried on trailers or trucks.

An Exxon station says these illegal drivers have been some of their worst problems.

"Once a week or every two weeks, one or two vehicles just fill up the gas and run away and we are losing a lot of money," gas station owner Hesham Attia said.

The law does allow gas stations to fill the vehicles if they feel they are threatened.

"Our goal is not to put anyone in harms way but they have a duty even if they dispense under threat to report that incident to the police so they can take follow-up action," Aboushi said.

