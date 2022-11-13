12-year-old slashed across chest while playing basketball at Bronx playground

MARBLE HILL, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after he was slashed across the chest at a playground in the Bronx.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marble Hill Playground.
Police say the child was playing basketball when a teenage boy attacked him.
Officers say the teen ran from the scene.
The victim is expected to recover.
----------
