Paterson, NJ school closes due to safety concerns from ceiling collapse

A school in Paterson, New Jersey has closed temporarily due to health concerns from a ceiling collapse.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Just a few weeks before the first day of school, the Board of Education in Paterson, New Jersey has decided to close its Public School No. 3.

The public school on Main Street will be closed for the time being due to health and safety concerns from a ceiling collapse on July 28.

No one was injured at the time of the collapse, but school officials deemed the environment unsafe.

The district has worked to resolve relocation concerns for over 300 students and staff members.

A group of students of grades K through 2 students will now be attending Dale Avenue School, located at 21 Dale Avenue.

A grop of students grades 3 through 8 will now be attending the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Educational Complex, located at 851 East 28th Street.

A group of 12 students will now be attending School 28, located at 200 Presidential Boulevard.

There were a total of 55 students incorrectly enrolled in the school who will now be attending their correct neighborhood schools.

The current focus of officials is to ensure that students know their new assignment.

