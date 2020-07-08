4 dead, 3 injured in Paterson shooting

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Seven people were shot, 4 of them fatally, in a large amount of gunfire in Paterson, New Jersey.

The victims were struck in the area of Harrison Street and Carroll Street just after 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Four people sustained critical injuries and were rushed to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center where they later died.

Three others showed up at the hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds.

The gunmen fled the scene in a black vehicle. No arrests have been made.

Police were processing a large crime scene, with multiple shots fired and vehicles struck by bullets.

The Passaic County Prosecutors Office is investigating the shooting, which is believed to be gang related.

Hours later, U.S. Marshals attempting to arrest a suspect on Hamilton Street got into a standoff, with possibly shots fired. It was not immediately known if that suspect was related to Tuesday night's shootings.

Like many cities, including New York City, Paterson has had a large number of shootings this year.

Since the beginning of the year, 11 people have been killed and 56 injured in 43 shootings in Paterson.

