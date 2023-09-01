Paterson police officers perform CPR, save unresponsive toddler

Two officers from the Paterson Police Department performed CPR on a toddler saving his life Friday afternoon.

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two Paterson police officers saved a baby boy Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m., a 23-month-old boy, who had been running a high fever, started convulsing and choking on his own vomit. He then became unresponsive.

His aunt, who was watching the toddler at time, ran outside for help, and found two Paterson police officers, Officer Medina and Officer Grayson.

Grayson performed CPR on the toddler in the driver seat of their police car, while Medina calmed the family.

The child spit up and started breathing again. The officers waited with the boy until EMS arrived to transport him to a local hospital.

The boy is expected to make a full recovery.

Officer Grayson has been with the Paterson Police Department for 20 years, and Officer Medina has been with the department for five years.

