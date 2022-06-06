79-year-old man among wounded in New Jersey triple shooting

By Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police in New Jersey are investigating a triple shooting in which a 79-year-old man was among the injured.

The shooting happened in the area of Clinton Street and North Main Street in Paterson around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Police say when they got to the scene, a 79-year-old man, a 26-year-old man, and a 29-year-old man were injured with gunshot wounds.

All victims were transported to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center with non-life threatening injures.

Further details of the shooting and any possible relationship between the victims has not been released.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact Passaic tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

