Tri-State gas prices near $5 a gallon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Gas prices continue to climb across the nation with the average price now $4.87 a gallon.In New York, the cost of gas is up to $4.88.In Connecticut, it's 1-cent higher, for an average of $4.89.And in New Jersey, the average gallon of gas will cost you $4.99.Analysts say the pent-up urge to travel has so far outweighed the skyrocketing prices at the pump for many consumers, but two-thirds of drivers recently surveyed said they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon and three-quarters said they would do so if it topped $5 a gallon.Soaring gas prices across the country are out of the White House's hands, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on ABC's "This Week" Sunday as he rebuked oil company executives for not upping production.The big picture: "I don't think it's correct to say it hasn't made any difference at all," Buttigieg said about Biden's decision earlier this year to release oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve."This is an action that helped to stabilize global oil prices," Buttigieg said, adding that Biden's actions around ethanol fuels have also had an effect. "We know that the price of gasoline is not set by a dial in the Oval Office.""When an oil company is deciding, hour by hour, how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they're not calling the administration to ask what they should do. They're doing it based on their goal on maximizing their profits," he said.Buttigieg said President Biden has called for policy to induce oil executives to increase production, but "so far, congressional Republicans have blocked action to do something like that."----------