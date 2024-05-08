3 gang members sentenced to prison for deadly Brooklyn shootings, including death of 1-year-old

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Three men were sentenced to prison on Wednesday after being convicted in the shooting death of Davell Gardner Jr. back in 2020, as well as a series of gang-related homicides and shootings.

The Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Bedford-Stuyvesant's Travis Scott and Akeem Artis received 40 years in prison. Canarsie's Deshaun Austin was given a 50-year sentence.

Austin was convicted of murdering 27-year-old Janile Whitted who was shot at point-blank range after leaving a nightclub in March 2020. Four months later, prosecutors say Austin was seen entering the passenger seat of a car by driven by Artis that turned on to Madison Street, near a park where there was a cookout. Austin fired into the park, striking and killing 22-month-old Gardner, Jr. and three other people.

Scott was convicted of gunning down 35-year-old Tyree Walker, a father of four, in 2018 while he was walking home. The two men didn't know each other.

"We need to make an example out of him just in case there are others that wish to follow in his footsteps," said Janile Whitted's father.

Investigators say all three were members of the Hoolies, a violent street gang primarily based around the Roosevelt Housing Development in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

"We got justice for the 22-month-old," said Walker's wife. "We're just happy we got justice and can move forward with our lives."

A fourth person who was convicted, Jayquan Lane -- who took part in the murder of Whitted -- will be sentenced on May 18.

