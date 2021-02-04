PD: Man impersonated officer, kidnapped and touched teen on Long Island

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested the man accused of impersonating a police officer and abducting a teenager in Lindenhurst.

Donald Cristiano Jr., 46, was charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Kidnapping, two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Criminal Impersonation 1st Degree and one count of Luring a Child.

Authorities say the kidnapping happened Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Cristiano stopped two girls, ages 14 and 16, as they walked along Herbert Avenue to the library.

He identified himself as an officer and said he would give them a ride to the library and the teens got in his car.

Police said Cristiano then drove them to the library but told the 16-year-old to get out because he needed to speak with the younger girl.

He then drove away with the 14-year-old girl to a nearby park and began touching her.

She fought him off and ran to a nearby home and the homeowner called the police.

Cristiano was later arrested.

He'll be arraigned February 5 at First District Court in Central Islip.

ALSO READ | Rochester officers who pepper-sprayed 9-year-old suspended
EMBED More News Videos

The city of Rochester has suspended police officers seen in body-camera videos spraying a chemical "irritant" in the face of a distraught and handcuffed 9-year-old girl, officials say.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lindenhurstsuffolk countyteenagerteenchild abductionarrestattempted abductionassaultsex assaultabductionsexually assaultpolice impersonatorattempted sex assaultteenagerssexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
3 correctional officers charged in inmate assaults at women's prison
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Robber breaks into sleeping woman's apartment, demands sex act
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
COVID Vaccine Updates: Mixing vaccine doses subject of study
NYC Health Commissioner Dr. David Chokshi talks COVID diagnosis
Show More
Vaccine frustration: How to help seniors get an appointment
Brazen robbery at Chanel store in NYC caught on camera
Auction for VIP view of ex-Trump casino implosion nets $16K
NJ city makes plea for Black citizens to get COVID vaccine
Woman gets note to take down holiday lights after dad put them up before he died
More TOP STORIES News