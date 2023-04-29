Beer-lover's paradise? How Brooklyn laundromat is mixing suds with suds

Welcome to Pearl Lee's Washtub in Brooklyn, where you can sip on an IPA while you wash the stains away. CeFaan Kim has the story.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Ever wish you could sip on an IPA while you wash the stains away, or have a glass of wine while you kill some time?

Welcome to Pearl Lee's Washtub in Brooklyn.

The laundro-bar in Crown Heights aims to ease the chore of laundry with libations, allowing you to drink while you wait.

"People have come in and said, 'I don't do laundry, but I'd do laundry here,'" owner Theo DuPree said.

He came up with the idea after he saw a laundromat serving wine while vacationing in Barcelona.

But Pearl Lee's Washtub also serves coffee, burgers and hot dogs.

"I'm a registered nurse by profession but cooking is my passion," he said. "So, I can merge my passion of cooking with an essential business such as laundromat and be a viable business even in times of a pandemic."

Who would've thought a registered nurse could turn a mix of laundry suds and beer suds into a booming business?

"I used to sneak to the store and get me a little beer and do my laundry. This is perfect. This is what I've been dreaming about for years," customer Lex Pet said.

Your dreams have been answered.

