Pedestrian fatally struck by driver of stolen car in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A man was struck and killed by the driver of a stolen car in Queens.The hit-and-run incident happened Saturday night at Bedell Street and Linden Boulevard in Jamaica.According to the NYPD, the victim was crossing the street when he was struck by a Ford Mustang GT.Authorities say the suspect then exited the vehicle and fled the location shortly after when another vehicle arrived and picked him up.Police found a 48-year-old male unconscious and unresponsive with head trauma.EMS also responded and pronounced the male deceased at the scene.Police are searching for the suspect.----------