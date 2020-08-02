Pedestrian fatally struck by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver Sunday morning in Manhattan.
The NYPD confirmed that a 29-year-old woman was crossing 23rd Street and 7th Avenue in Chelsea when she was struck.
The victim later died at Bellevue Hospital.
Police are looking for a gray minivan that fled the scene.
