Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan: Police

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Monday night, according to officials.

Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Delancey Street and Columbia Street on the Lower East Side.

They say a pedestrian was struck by a car.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Video shows brazen robbery at Chanel store in SoHo
EMBED More News Videos

A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower east sidemanhattannew york citypedestrian strucknypdpedestrian injuredlower east sidepedestrians
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family argument over scratched car leads to deadly stabbing in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Snow, sleet and rain
Homeless Texas teen signs to play college football
Driver survives 70-foot plunge after skidding off Milwaukee ramp
The Countdown: Impeachment showdown less than 24 hours away
Indoor dining back early in NYC; Vaccine centers open after snow
Hacker tried to taint Florida city's water with lye: Sheriff
Show More
5 injured, including firefighter, in NYC apartment fire
Tampa mayor addresses maskless fans after Super Bowl
Spirits boosted by wall of love at Ronald McDonald House
$15 min wage would reduce poverty, increase debt: CBO report
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
More TOP STORIES News