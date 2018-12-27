A pedestrian was critically injured when she was struck by a driver turning into a Bronx driveway Thursday morning.The incident was reported in the 1200 block of Pelham Parkway South just before 8:30 a.m.Police say a driver was attempting to turn into the driveway when she apparently struck the pedestrian.The victim was pinned under the car, which then crashed into the first-floor garage.The victim was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in critical but stable condition.The driver was not injured in the incident but was checked out at the scene.No charges have been filed and the crash is being investigated as an accident.----------