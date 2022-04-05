Woman dies days after being struck by driver who jumped curb in Harlem; Son in ICU

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11683468" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Family and friends gathered to say goodbye to the 87-year-old Broadway voice coach who was shoved to her death.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman has died after she and her 6-year-old son were struck a week ago by a 68-year-old driver who authorities believe may have suffered a medical episode.The 38-year-old woman, Jennifer Tolliver, passed away from her injuries at Harlem Hospital Monday afternoon.Her 6-year-old son is still in the ICU at Columbia Presbyterian Children's Hospital.The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 28 at West 145th Street and Malcom X Boulevard in Harlem, where police say a man lost control of his 2015 Toyota Camry, jumped the curb and struck the two pedestrians.The car also smashed through a corner flower shop, decimating it, and struck several parked cars.The vehicle came to rest after traveling down the sidewalk for about half a block, but not before striking the victims.Surveillance video shows them walking hand-in-hand just before the car plowed into them from behind at high speed.When EMS arrived, all three were found unconscious.The mother and boy were taken to Harlem Hospital in serious condition following the accident.The driver was was also taken to Harlem Hospital in serious but stable condition.Yvonne Allen heard the impact and came running."I was coming down this way and heard, 'boom-bam, boom-bam,'" she said. "I'm like, what's going on? I heard this other lady screaming, 'The baby, the baby.'' I was like, 'Oh my God, what's going on?' Then I went over there and looked and I saw and I said, "Oh my God, I know them."There were no skid marks, indicating the driver never slammed on the brakes.Neighbors are both stunned and heartbroken."How do you put it into words?" neighbor Yolanda Williams said. "It's not good. This is a very tragic, tragic situation."Police say there is no criminality involved at this time.----------