Investigation underway after pedestrian struck and killed in Paterson

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Paterson on Thursday.
The male victim was struck near Broadway and Carroll Street before 1 p.m.
The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.
The crash is under investigation.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News
Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.