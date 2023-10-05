  • Watch Now
Investigation underway after pedestrian struck and killed in Paterson

Thursday, October 5, 2023 6:40PM
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Paterson on Thursday.

The male victim was struck near Broadway and Carroll Street before 1 p.m.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not yet known.

The crash is under investigation.

