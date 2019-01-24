A deadly accident has shut down northbound lanes of Meadowbrook State Parkway in Garden City, Nassau County.The accident happened around noon near Zeckendorf Boulevard interchange.New York State Troopers, who patrol the parkway, responded to a motorist assist call in the northbound lanes at exit M2.State troopers say the preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling northbound struck and killed a pedestrian.The State Police vehicle and the Nassau County Police vehicle were also struck.The trooper suffered minor injuries.Emergency crews remained on the scene as of 1:15 p.m.Both directions were closed between Exit M1 (Old Country Road) and Exit M3 (Stewart Avenue / Merchants Concourse) for about an hour. The southbound lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.----------