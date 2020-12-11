FDNY responds to reports of pedestrians struck during protest in Midtown, Manhattan

MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple people who were participating in a Black Lives Matter protest were struck by a car in Manhattan Friday.

The accident happened at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and East 39th Street just after 4 p.m.

Between 40-50 protesters were in the area at the time of the accident.

The demonstration that had spilled out onto the street and protesters had surrounded a car.

The car drove into the protesters, injuring at least seven people.

Their injuries are not considered serious, though some of them were taken to the hospital.

The vehicle remained at the scene and police questioned the woman who was driving.

Several protesters were detained.

This is breaking news, more information will be added as it comes into the newsroom.

