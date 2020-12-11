coronavirus new york city

Indoor dining to shut down again in NYC starting Monday

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Friday that indoor dining would be shut down in New York City starting on Monday.

Many restaurant owners have said that if forced to shut down again they aren't sure they will be able to survive the winter.

"I support the governor 100%," Mayor Bill de Blasio said earlier ahead of Governor Cuomo's anticipated announcement.

He had warned that capacity would need to be shut down in the city and decreased elsewhere if regional hospitalization rates didn't stabilize in five days, apparently they did not.

Indoor dining accounts for 1.43% of recent spread. The governor said much of the recent spike in infections is the result of indoor gatherings in private homes, 74%.

Prior to the announcement Mayor de Blasio signaled his support for curtailing indoor dining.

"I feel tremendous empathy for restaurant owners," de Blasio said. "I feel for them, but sometimes it's smart to say look, if you take an action now, you can stop much worse things from happening later."

Earlier in the week, the mayor added that he hoped outdoor dining would continue to help city restaurants stay afloat.

"Obviously, outdoor would continue under this scenario, and outdoor is now permanent," Mayor de Blasio had said. "A lot of these restaurants weatherize, so it can work even in colder months takeout and delivery will continue."

Data will be analyzed over this weekend and indoor dining capacity in the rest of New York state could also be reduced and areas could move into different zones.

It has been projected that 50 percent of city restaurants might not survive the pandemic.

The Hospitality Alliance released a statement earlier this week, saying:

Another forced government closure of New York City restaurants will cause an irreversible harm on even countless more small businesses and the hundreds of thousands of workers they employ.

COVID NEWS: 'Turning point': UK giving 1st doses of COVID-19 vaccine; 90-year-old woman 1st recipient
EMBED More News Videos

"I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against COVID-19," said Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week. "It's the best early birthday present I could wish for."



