19-year-old woman struck, killed by teen driving pickup truck in Queens

By Eyewitness News
Woman struck, killed by pickup truck in front of NYC autobody shop

QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A woman was killed after she was struck by a 16-year-old driver of a pickup truck in Queens Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. at 106-15 Northern Boulevard.

They say a 19-year-old woman was walking in front of Northern Lube and Tire Shop when she was struck by a Ford pickup truck.

Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive.

EMS took her to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The 16-year-old driver of the pickup truck remained on the scene.

Sources tell Eyewitness News that the driver is unlicensed and was picking up his father's truck from the autobody shop at the time of the incident.

They say he stepped on the gas, struck the victim and pinned her against a wall.


There's no word yet on any charges.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

