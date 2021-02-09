Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan: Police

Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Delancey Street and Columbia Street on the Lower East Side.
They say a pedestrian was struck by a car.
The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
