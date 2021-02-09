Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Manhattan: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Manhattan Monday night, according to officials.Police say the incident happened just before 7 p.m. at Delancey Street and Columbia Street on the Lower East Side.They say a pedestrian was struck by a car.The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.----------