Driver with learner's permit strikes 3 pedestrians in Yonkers, including pregnant woman and child

Three pedestrians were injured after an unlicensed driver in Yonkers struck a pregnant woman and a child.

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- An unlicensed driver at the wheel of a van struck three pedestrians after the vehicle jumped the curb in downtown Yonkers Friday morning.

The driver, who had a learner's permit and was not accompanied by a licensed driver, also struck the building at 127 New Main St. in the incident that set off a chaotic scene in the busy area.

First responders rushed the victims to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 6-year-old child suffered minor abrasions to the leg; a 40-year-old pregnant woman injured her ankle; and a 51-year-old woman suffered a leg fracture.

Police do not suspect criminality. The driver received a summons, as well as the owner of the van for "knowingly permitting unlicensed operation," authorities said.

----------

* More Northern Suburbs news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.