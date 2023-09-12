NJ Transit rail service in, out of Penn Station New York suspended due to minor derailment

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New Jersey Transit rail service in and out of Penn Station New York is suspended due to a "minor slow speed derailment."

Officials said Midtown Direct service was being diverted to Hoboken on Tuesday morning.

Officials said NJ Transit Train #3926 derailed at the entrance to Lincoln Tunnel around 9 a.m.

All passengers were believed to be OK.

One passenger told Eyewitness News that they were in good spirits and trying to make the best of it. They even worked together to make sure a pregnant lady was comfortable.

Amtrak said its service between New York Penn Station and Newark may experience lengthy delays due to the disabled train.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken, and 33rd St-NY, and NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated.

