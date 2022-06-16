Baby falcon hatches, joins mom in nest atop Queens bridge

MTA Bridges and Tunnels announced that a healthy peregrine falcon chick hatched and joined its falcon mom in a nesting box built atop the Marine Parkway-Gil Hodges Memorial Bridge.
The hatchling will get to enjoy a 360-view of the city skyline from its perch atop the 215-foot tower.
Urban falcons like to nest atop bridges and other high places because it provides them an excellent vantage point for hunting prey.
The falcon chick was recently banded for wildlife monitoring, which helps wildlife experts keep track of the number of peregrines in the city and identify them in case they become sick or injured.
According to the MTA, peregrine falcons were nearly wiped out in the 1960s due to pesticides in the animals' food supply.
They remain on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation endangered birds list.
The banding process is performed according to agency procedures and does not harm the chick.
While the MTA provides a nesting box for the falcons, they otherwise leave the birds alone.
