Person jumps from window in Newark house fire, 5 hurt

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a home in Newark early Wednesday, injuring at least five people.

The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. inside a home on Summer Avenue.

Firefighters were met with heavy fire upon arriving at the home.

One person jumped out a second-floor window and was being treated for injuries. At least four others also suffered injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
