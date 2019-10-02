Person jumps from window in Newark house fire, 5 hurt

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire burned through a home in Newark early Wednesday, injuring at least five people.The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. inside a home on Summer Avenue.Firefighters were met with heavy fire upon arriving at the home.One person jumped out a second-floor window and was being treated for injuries. At least four others also suffered injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.