Person of interest ID'd in case of 70-year-old Manhattan woman with throat slashed

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police have identified a person of interest in the death of a 70-year-old woman who was found with her throat slashed in her Manhattan apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 710 West End Avenue on the Upper West Side around 4:50 a.m. and found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to her neck.

The victim, identified as Susan Trott, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person of interest has not been publicly identified, but authorities say it is a woman who also lives in the building. She is currently being sought by detectives.

No arrests have been made.

Authorities say the victim appears to have been fatally stabbed in her living room, even though she was discovered dead in her bedroom.

Neighbors say Trott was known in her building for her passion for dogs.

"She loved animals," neighbor Helen Stein said. "She loved sad dogs. Rescued, adored them and took good care of them."

Trott was also active in trying to beautify her building. Neighbors say she was in charge of gardening.

