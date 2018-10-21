70-year-old woman found dead in UWS apartment with laceration to neck

(Shutterstock)

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a 911 call at 710 West End Avenue at about 4:50 a.m.

Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to her neck.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Susan Trott.

Police are treating it as a homicide investigation. There have been no arrests.

