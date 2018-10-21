70-year-old woman found dead in UWS apartment with laceration to neck

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Police are investigating after a 70-year-old woman was found dead in her Upper West Side apartment early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a 911 call at 710 West End Avenue at about 4:50 a.m.
Police found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with a laceration to her neck.
She was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Susan Trott.
Police are treating it as a homicide investigation. There have been no arrests.
