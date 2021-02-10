Personal shopper from Queens allegedly defrauds actor Kevin Hart out of $1 million

Dylan Syer allegedly made over $1 million in unauthorized purchases using Hart's credit cards over 19-month period
By Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York (WABC) -- A celebrity personal shopper from New York City has been charged for allegedly swindling comedian Kevin Hart out of more than $1 million in credit card purchases.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Wednesday, that 29-year-old Long Island City resident Dylan Jason Syer, has been indicted and arraigned on grand larceny and other charges.

Katz says Syer allegedly made over a million dollars in unauthorized purchases using Hart's credit cards between October 2017 and February 2019.

"The defendant thought he was beyond reach and was living out his uber-rich lifestyle fantasies," Katz said. "But my team uncovered the bogus purchases - from the credit card charges being processed by the bank, down to tracking FedEx packages delivered to Syer's home and business."

Syer was arraigned late Wednesday afternoon on a 10-count indictment charging him with grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

Katz said Syer first met Hart in 2015 through his personal shopping business, Sire Consulting, through which he was asked to buy several items for the actor.

Through that connection, Syer obtained the actor's various credit card numbers with the understanding that he would only make authorized purchases.

"This should serve as a cautionary tale for everyone," Katz said. "Regardless of whether you are a celebrity or not, anyone can fall victim to this kind of fraud."

If convicted Syer faces up to 25 years in prison.

----------
