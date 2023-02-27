Protest, student walkout after 11-year-old stabbed in Perth Amboy, New Jersey

Janice Yu reports on the stabbing of a student from Perth Amboy.

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Perth Amboy High School students will walk out of classes around 8:40 a.m. Monday and another protest is set for outside City Hall after a young student was stabbed.

Students and parents say the district needs to crack down on violence on bullying, and parents are calling on the superintendent to step down.

While the stabbing happened off campus, authorities say it was the result of an argument that happened earlier in the day at school.

Authorities say 11-year-old Smailyn was stabbed on Johnstone Street last Wednesday as students were walking home from Samuel Shull Middle School.

The victim's father, Juan Jimenez, tells us his son was followed home and this attack was unprovoked.

Investigators say the suspect is also an 11-year-old boy. He is charged with juvenile delinquency crimes and is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

Jimenez says his son was stabbed twice in the abdomen and underwent surgery. It was a stranger in the area who first saw the 11-year-old hurt.

"I see him crying with blood on him, saying 'Help me, help me,'" said Zenobia Cruz, a resident. "I got out the car screaming to the EMTs 'Help, help, this boy is stabbed in the car.'"

"I'm not surprised because there are a lot of bad things that happen at the school. A lot of fights, getting jumped. Crazy stuff," said Andres Gonzalez, a student.

The city, the police department, and the school district sent a statement condemning the stabbing and said that they continue to work together to prevent and respond to acts of violence involving anyone in the school district.

ALSO READ | Mom, daughter among many Ukrainian refugees hoping to make living in New Jersey

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.