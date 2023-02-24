The victim, 11-year-old Smailyn Jimenez, had surgery at a local hospital after the incident.

11-year-old stabbed during after school fight in Middlesex County, fellow student in custody

PERTH AMBOY, New Jersey (WABC) -- An 11-year-old in Perth Amboy was seriously hurt after being stabbed by another 11-year-old.

Officials say the incident happened on Wednesday near Samuel E. Shull Middle School at around 2:30 p.m. The stabbing took place near one of the boys' homes.

Police responded to the area near Johnstone Street where they learned that the incident stemmed from a dispute earlier in the day.

Officials say a household knife was used in the attack.

The victim, Smailyn Jimenez, had surgery at a local hospital after the incident. His father says he was stabbed twice in the abdomen and that one of the veins leading to his heart was damaged.

The victim's father also says the attack was unprovoked and that his son was followed home.

Officials say the young suspect was charged with juvenile delinquency crimes and is being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center.

