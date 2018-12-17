PETS & ANIMALS

2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect near Little Italy

Naveen Dhaliwal reports from Chinatown on the condition of the cats.

LITTLE ITALY, Manhattan (WABC) --
New video shows the man police say sealed two cats inside a buckets and abandoned them outside an animal shelter near Little Italy.

New video shows man police say sealed cats inside a bucket, abandoned them in Chinatown.



Fortunately, in the most recent incident the cat survived and is now looking for a good home.

However, it is not the first time that a cat was dumped inside a bucket at that location.

Police report that on Thursday near Hester and Centre Street, the man left a sealed bucket that contained a cat inside right near a garbage can in front of Animal Haven. The man then fled north on Centre Street.



A worker leaving for the night saw the bucket, heard a hiss, and knew exactly what was inside.

An investigation determined that the bucket's lid had a hole in it, and the cat was malnourished.

Also, one month ago on November 17th, another worker found a similar plastic bucket near the trash outside the shelter's back door. Peeking out of the hole on top was a cat's eye. They brought the furry creature inside, checked her out, and named her "Sage."

The suspect is described as an Asian male who was last seen wearing a sweater, jeans and dark-colored shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

