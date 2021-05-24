Pets & Animals

Be Kind: Volunteer raised money to buy pools for Long Island shelter dogs

By Eyewitness News
Be Kind: Volunteer collects $1 bills to buy pools for Long Island shelter dogs

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Some lucky shelter dogs on Long Island can soon cool down in donated pools.

Valerie Sanks is an animal shelter volunteer. She collected dollar bills to buy the new kiddie pools.



The donations were pinned to a wall with heartfelt notes. Her efforts were so successful that 17 shelters on the Island got a pool.

Sanks purchased different sized pools for different sized dogs.

She also provided the pools to shelters in Westchester County.

