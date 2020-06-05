Pets & Animals

Bear spotted climbing tree in Ocean County, New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
OCEAN COUNTY, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are warning residents in Ocean County to be on the lookout for a black bear.

Several passersby captured cellphone video of the animal that was first seen roaming near a shopping center, and at one point resting against a tree.

It then headed west into the wooded area, appearing to head back in the direction of the Stafford Forge Wildlife Preserves.

However a short time later, Stafford Township police reported additional bear sightings in the Cedar Run section of town.

Police are warning residents to stay clear of the bear and to immediately call police at 609-597-8581 if they spot it.



