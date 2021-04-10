Bee seller distributes honeybee hives on the Upper West Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10505815" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police are searching for the suspects who stole a three-foot-tall Stormtrooper statue from outside a business on Long Island.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Upper West Side has been buzzing with activity.A bee seller was distributing hives of Italian honeybees to buyers from around the area.There were 200 containers of the insects - each about 12,000 bees.High-rise gardens are an ideal place for people to put hives because the bees are far away from pesticides.The hives cost about $200.New York City legalized beekeeping back in 2010.----------