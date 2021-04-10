Bee seller distributes honeybee hives on the Upper West Side

Pets & Animals

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The Upper West Side has been buzzing with activity.

A bee seller was distributing hives of Italian honeybees to buyers from around the area.

There were 200 containers of the insects - each about 12,000 bees.



High-rise gardens are an ideal place for people to put hives because the bees are far away from pesticides.

The hives cost about $200.

New York City legalized beekeeping back in 2010.

