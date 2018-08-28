Fear not, New Yorkers and tourists. Midtown Manhattan is all abuzz about #NYPD’s ability to bee 🐝 a full-service organization. Right now, we’re humanely, & safely, handling the @NYPDBees swarm in @NYPDTimesSquare. Just another day in #NYC. @NYPDnews https://t.co/iXlQ79dRpk — Commissioner O'Neill (@NYPDONeill) August 28, 2018

New Yorkers are used to tourists swarming Times Square -- but not bees!Authorities responded after hundreds of bees crowded an umbrella atop a hot dog stand on 43rd and Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.Posts on social media show police cordoning off the sidewalk near the infested food vendor.The NYPD's beekeeper responded to the scene and vacuumed several bees off of the umbrella.How or why such a large quantity of bees swarmed that particular hot dog stand is yet to be officially determined.No bees were arrested -- just taken in for questioning, we're told.