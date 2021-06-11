Pets & Animals

Beloved cancer center therapy dog competing in Westminster Dog Show

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Beloved therapy dog competing in Westminster Dog Show

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A beloved therapy dog at a New York City cancer center is getting ready to compete in the Westminster Dog Show this weekend.

In the world of dog competitions, the flat-coated retriever is known as Argon's Black Diamond, but at his day job, he goes by his government name on his issued ID, Plum.

"When we go up on the floor, the first thing I hear people going is 'the dogs are here, the dogs are here,'" said owner MaryJane Koren.

Once a week, the 3-year-old brings comfort to cancer patients as one of the therapy dogs with the Caring Canines program at Memorial Sloan Kettering along with Koren, a retired doctor.

But this Sunday, Plum will compete in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in the Best in Breed competition.

RELATED | Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show returns with 4 new breeds

"We met all of the qualifications of being a championship dog and they picked him from a lottery," Koren said.

Plum got his therapy dog certification in 2019, when he was just under 2 years old. But he's been competing in shows since he was 5 months old.

"My ringtime is 8:30, so I'll get there at 6:30 in the morning, and I'll take him to him to his handler who will fluff him up, brush him a bit and make sure he looks gorgeous," Koren said.



"He gets in the show ring and he wears that hat, he knows that's his job. And he comes to the hospital and he knows that's his job," said Jane Kopelman with MSK Caring Canines.

Plum is one of 45 dogs at Memorial Sloan Kettering who visit the hospital's more than 9,000 patients.

"Pre-COVID, we were in the midst of a recruiting campaign, but it was put on hold," Kopelman said.

That recruiting campaign is back on - and what shining star they have to try to bring more dogs on board.

ALSO READ: Father swan spotted caring for cygnets following death of mother swan in Boston
EMBED More News Videos

A photo of a father swan ferrying his babies on his back across the Charles River in Boston is not only heartwarming but also heartbreaking after the death of the mother swan.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmanhattannew york cityupper west sidedogscomfort dogwestminster dog showdogtherapy
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Video shows brazen drive-by shooting that wounded 4 in Yonkers
Exclusive: Video shows thieves steal safe, high-end cars from dealership
3 dead in Florida supermarket shooting include grandmother, 1-year-old
Teen who filmed George Floyd's murder gets Pulitzer citation
Delivery sends heavy truck tires rolling down stairs, causing hundreds in damage
Nuyorican poet to share Puerto Rican pride during parade
NYC church celebrates Pride Month with eye-catching lights display
Show More
How to make the most of a Long Island staycation this summer
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Tesla crash into NYC assisted living facility kills 1, injures 4
16-year-old suspect surrenders in shooting of 80-year-old veteran
Long Island town slated for nearly 800 acres of solar panel farms
More TOP STORIES News