THE BRONX, New York (WABC) --A beloved "bodega cat" who shares a special bond with a neighborhood boy was stolen from a Bronx bodega Saturday.
Surveillance video shows a man in a purple hoodie walk into Ismael Gourmet Deli on 238th Street and grab the cat. The man then slaps a dollar bill onto the counter and walks out of the store, cat in tow.
Around 40 minutes later, the bodega owners noticed the cat was gone and alerted police.
The 2-month-old kitten, named Luna, is Ismael Gourmet Deli's honorary "bodega cat" and stays inside the store unless it's freezing cold.
Bodega cats often become neighborhood staples, and in Luna's case, this is especially true. Jonathan, a local 10-year-old boy with autism, has a special relationship with Luna and visits her every day after school.
The owners said they just want Luna back, no questions asked.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
