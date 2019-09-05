Brooklyn officials tout rat crackdown success by showing off carcasses

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Officials in Brooklyn showed off the success of a new rat trap pilot program Thursday by displaying the bodies rodents that were caught and killed over the course of a month.
The new program aims to control the growing rat population around Brooklyn Borough Hall, and Borough President Eric Adams was joined by Rat Trap, Council Member Robert Cornegy and several community groups to tout the progress.
The pilot is said to use cutting-edge technology to capture and kill rats in a hygienic, humane and sustainable way, trapping them in a sludge-like substance where they can remain for weeks without any odor.
A press release said the bodies of 90 rats caught at Borough Hall would be on display, but most in attendance had seen all they needed to when a trap was opened to show several rats floating in the liquid.
An employee scooped at least four dead rats from the trap and placed them into a trash bag, and then officials decided to close the trap and move on.
The program comes as Brooklyn contends with a rise in rat infestations.
A recent study by RentHop found that Brooklyn called in 6,500 rat complaints to 311 in 2018, the most in the five boroughs, according to a press release.
Prospect Heights, Bedford-Stuyvesant and Bushwick in particular have reported an uptick in rat sightings.
Adams called on the city to scale up the pilot program to help address areas with rat issues throughout the five boroughs.
Two years ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $32 million multi-agency plan to reduce New York City's rat population that targets the most infested parts of city.
