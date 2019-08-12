Pets & Animals

Connecticut troopers rescue wandering dog on I-84 in Danbury

DANBURY, Connecticut (WABC) -- A pair of Connecticut state troopers in the right place at the right time were able to help return a wandering dog to its owner.

Police say the call came in to Troop A over the weekend for a dog that had strayed from home and was seen running along I-84 in Danbury.

As luck would have it, the dog, a German Shepherd whose name turned out to be Scooby, wandered near a construction zone being manned by Sgt. John Dickey.

Scooby ended up jumping into the sergeant's cruiser, possibly looking for food.

Trooper Christopher Rivera arrived on the scene to assist - and ended up giving Scooby the beef and broccoli dinner he had packed for himself.

Rivera eventually returned Scooby to his owner.

It was a happy ending to a story that could have ended much differently.

Related topics:
pets & animalsconnecticutdanburyfairfield countyrescuedog
