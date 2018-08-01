BABY ANIMALS

Cute baby animal alert! Zoo announces birth of twin red panda cubs

EMBED </>More Videos

Zookeepers have named the red panda cubs Loofah and Doofah after characters in "The Land Before Time" animated dinosaur film series. (Rosamond Gifford Zoo/AP)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --
A New York State zoo has welcomed newborn twin red pandas, an endangered species found in Asia.

The male cubs were born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse on June 21, according to Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney.

The cubs, born to mother Tabei and father Ketu, were named Loofah and Doofah after characters in the film series "The Land Before Time."

Zoo officials say keepers are bottle-feeding the cubs after Tabei experienced difficulty caring for them.

Fewer than 10,000 red pandas are believed to be living in forested areas of the Himalayas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
pets-animalsbaby animalsu.s. & worldzoonew york statefun stuffcute animals
BABY ANIMALS
Mama duck & dozens of ducklings capture the world's heart
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
April the giraffe is officially pregnant again
1st-of-its-kind prehensile-tailed porcupine born at zoo
Live stream shows majesty of newborn hawks
More baby animals
PETS & ANIMALS
DogSpots launched at NY service areas
Lemur stolen from zoo located at nearby hotel
Pit bull saved after being chained to tree without food or water
Dog left in cage rescued from rising tide at NJ park
Snake scare: Vinny the boa constrictor could be anywhere
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
LIRR train derails in Queens, makes for rough PM commute
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Show More
Video app device catches suspect breaking into LI homes
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
More News