Dead kittens and cats found in trash chute, Mineola man arrested

MINEOLA, Nassau County (WABC) -- A Long Island man is facing serious charges after dead kittens and cats were found at his building in Nassau County.Justin Visconti, 37, is facing four counts of aggravated animal cruelty.However, a resident and building employees discovered several dead animals in the trash chute at the Porter Regency building on Lincoln Avenue in Mineola. They made the discoveries over several different occasions.The cats were wrapped in duct tape, cardboard boxes, and sheets.The cats did not belong to Visconti and it is not clear where they came from. He does live in the building.Investigators said the kittens and cats died from blunt force trauma.Visconti is due in court later Wednesday in Hempstead.