Pets & Animals

Deer with paint bucket on head rescued from Long Island Sound

By Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) -- A deer in trouble got a helping hand in the Long Island Sound.

A deer with a paint bucket on its head was spotted in the water near Port Jefferson on Saturday.

Frank Floridia from the 'Strong Island Animal Rescue League' was called to the scene. He tried to swim to reach the deer, but the water got too cold.

MUST-SEE VIDEO | Man rescues puppy from jaws of alligator
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



Someone in a boat saw Floridia in trouble and got him out of the water. The boater then joined Floridia's rescue mission.

The deer was spinning in circles when Floridia reached out and removed the bucket.

"I bear-hugged her against the boat and he drove us back to shore. As we got back to shore I was still holding her on the front of the boat," said Floridia, "She seemed very calm - she knew she was being helped."

ALSO READ | Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsport jeffersonsuffolk countyanimal rescuedeerrescuebe kind
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police responding to multiple people shot in Brooklyn
Police break up private swingers party in Queens with 80 people
Hundreds of bodies remain in Brooklyn COVID morgue
Taylor Swift wins top prize at AMAs, says she's re-recording music
See the full list of AMAs winners, nominees
Cuomo: Massive Orthodox wedding in Brooklyn 'disrespectful'
Pat Quinn, co-founder of Ice Bucket Challenge, dies at 37
Show More
COVID NYC: Staten Island headed for red zone, Cuomo says
Cuomo: State makes school decisions once positivity rate is over 3%
Recent spike in subway crime forces Guardian Angels to take action
People are finding long lines to get a COVID test
Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment'
More TOP STORIES News