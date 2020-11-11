Determined New Yorkers come together to save sick swan's life

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7803686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lakewood Scoop obtained dashcam video of the fireball seen in New Jersey Sunday night.

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A sick swan is on the mend thanks to a good Samaritan and some extra help from fellow New Yorkers.Ariel Cordova-Rojas went for a hike and bike ride at Jamaica Bay Wildlife Refuge last Thursday when she noticed the lone swan that could barely move."I just couldn't leave her there, I approached really slowly with my jacket to throw over body and head," Cordova-Rojas said.She then carried the 17-pound frightened swan for a mile back to her bike.Then some kind drivers stopped to give them a lift to the subway station -- Cordova-Rojas and the swan in one car, her bike in the other.That is when they hopped on the A train. Cordova-Rojas said fellow straphangers didn't even do a double take when they saw Bae, named after Jamaica Bay, minding her own business on the train like any other commuter."New Yorkers are used to so many crazy things happening, it doesn't faze them," Cordova-Rojas said.She promptly brought the sick and injured swan to the Wild Bird Fund on the Upper West Side where she used to work and where she knew Bae would get proper care.Bae is now on antibiotics, anti-inflammatories, anti-fungal and medicine for lead poisoning. She is also getting plenty of salad and kibble - as well as buckets of TLC."She's really pretty happy here, if you see her tail wagging, she's also cleaning herself, she's having a good time," said Rita McMahon, the director of Wild Bird Fund.In fact, she is having such a great time, workers noticed Bae started honking to a male swan in the other room. So they let the pair swim together.Who knows -- maybe this rescue story will turn into a love story by the time the swans are healthy enough to go back to the wild.