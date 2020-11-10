Society

'Jeopardy!' returns with touching tribute after Alex Trebek's death

NEW YORK -- "Jeopardy!" returned on Monday night with a powerful tribute to beloved host Alex Trebek the day after his death.

Executive producer Mike Richards opened the show Monday night with a message to the audience about the legendary host.

"This is an enormous loss for our staff and crew, for his family, and for his millions of fans," Richards said. "He loved this show and everything it stood for."

He revealed that Trebek filmed his final 35 episodes less than two weeks ago.

"He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness, and for his love of his family," Richards said.

RELATED | World reacts to news of 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's death

The executive producer said "Jeopardy!" will air the final 35 episodes as they were shot, because that is what Trebek would have wanted.

"On behalf of everyone here at 'Jeopardy!' thank you for everything Alex," Richards said, holding back tears, as he introduced the episode.

Trebek died on Sunday at the age of 80 after his open and public battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

He presided over the beloved quiz show for more than 30 years and was a master of the format, engaging in friendly banter with contestants and appearing genuinely pleased when they answered correctly.

He won seven Daytime Emmys for his work on the show and received a lifetime achievement Emmy award in 2011.

Trebek had served as the face of the game show since its debut in daytime syndication in 1984. With more than 8,200 episodes under his belt, he holds the Guinness World Record for Most Game Show Episodes Hosted by the Same Presenter.

RELATED | Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments
EMBED More News Videos

Watch 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek's most memorable moments (1 of 5)

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets emotional over contestant's answer on November 11, 2019.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypancreatic cancercelebrity deathsalex trebeku.s. & worldcancerjeopardy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDA gives emergency OK to Lilly's antibody treatment for COVID-19
Gruesome discovery: 2 infants discovered dead, wrapped in paper
Murphy says 'second wave is here' as new restrictions announced in NJ
The Countdown: Biden kicks off transition into power with focus on COVID
'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests leads to 34 COVID cases
Hot spot changes made in NYC, but mayor still warns of '2nd wave'
Barr OKs DOJ election probes despite little evidence of fraud
Show More
Yankees pulling minor league team out of Staten Island
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over NJ, CT
NYPD officer accused of helping run cocaine trafficking ring
Company recalls romaine lettuce after FDA E. coli warning
Who will replace Kamala Harris? These are top contenders
More TOP STORIES News