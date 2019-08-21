Pets & Animals

Dog stolen from outside Brooklyn bodega reunited with owner

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A dog who was caught on video being yanked and stolen from outside a bodega in Brooklyn has been reunited with his owner.

The terrier mix named Theo was snatched around 9 p.m. Monday on the corner of Humboldt Street and Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.

Police were searching for two thieves and released surveillance video to help find the men.

Theo's owner went inside the Green Corner Fish and Farmers Market and left Theo outside, and when she returned -- to her horror -- the pooch was missing.

Surveillance video showed one man acting as a lookout while the other yanked the dog up by his collar and casually strolled away.

The young woman and her family offered a large cash reward with no questions asked for Theo's safe return.

The NYPD announced later Wednesday that Theo was found safe and reunited with his owner.

The circumstances of their reunion weren't yet known, but the owner told Eyewitness News that they received a tip and "an incredible woman" carried him to her.

