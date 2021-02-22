Pets & Animals

Dozens of dogs, cats from overwhelmed Texas shelters arrive in New Jersey

MADISON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey animal welfare center has received dozens of dogs and cats from Texas shelters that were hit hard by the deadly winter storm.

St. Hubert's will soon make the animals available for adoption.

Wings of Rescue, in partnership with the ASPCA, flew the animals to Morristown Airport in New Jersey on Sunday.

MORE NEWS: Maryland man reunited with dog after house explosion leads to 4 months in coma
EMBED More News Videos

A man and his dog who were nearly killed when their home exploded in Baltimore have finally been reunited after he spent four months in a coma.


Most of the dogs and cats came from the Humane Society of North Texas after several of their shelters either lost power or had their pipes freeze and explode during the storm.

Since 2016, St. Hubert's WayStation transport program has moved over 20,000 animals from areas of need to places of opportunity through a network of more than 80 sheltering organizations.

"In the animal welfare community, when disaster strikes, we're all in it together," St. Hubert's WayStation Director Colleen Harrington said. "Humane Society of North Texas is a valued partner of ours, and this has been an extremely difficult time for them. Staff have been camping out at the shelter, ensuring the safety and well-being of their animals."

The program also helps move homeless animals to safety after natural disasters.

TRENDING | Video shows man's tearful reunion with dog who saved his life during stroke
EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Charlesworth has more on the owner of a heroic German shepherd who was released from a New Jersey rehab facility Tuesday.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsmorris countymadison parkdogssheltericeanimal rescuecatspetssnowstormanimals
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Some NYers will have to be re-vaccinated due to improperly stored dosages
NYC movie theaters can soon reopen for 1st time amid pandemic
$1 billion in unpaid NYC rent: Check your neighborhood here
Leaders ask community to stand together against anti-Asian attacks
Show More
AccuWeather: More snow for parts of NJ, NYC burbs | LIVE
Nearly 30,000 Macs reportedly infected with mysterious malware
Daft Punk splits up after 28 years
2 women fight off attempted rapist in the Bronx
3-alarm fire burns through auto service center, vehicles in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News