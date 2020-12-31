Pets & Animals

FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pet food company is recalling some dry food products over a potentially deadly ingredient that has been linked to the deaths of dozens of dogs.

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinarians about certain Sportmix pet foods, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.

They may contain lethal levels of aflatoxin -- a toxin produced by mold.

At least 28 dogs have died and eight others have been sickened by the recalled product.

ALSO READ | Reward offered after beloved dachshund swiped from outside Manhattan deli

Some of the symptoms reported include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.

Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing any sign of illness.

The list of recalled pet food products include:

-Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2

Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2

-Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag

Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

-Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3

ALSO READ | Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent, random machete attack in Brooklyn
EMBED More News Videos

The family of a 50-year-old Darlene Duda, who was attacked by a man with a machete while she walked her dog in Brownsville, Brooklyn, is speaking out.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsfdapet healthrecalldogu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver says he feared for his life as group on bikes attacked BMW
Deadliest US serial killer Samuel Little dies at age 80
FDNY: Water main break floods several NYC streets
Squirrel caught on video enjoying slice of pizza in tree
Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid
Family grateful mom, dog OK after violent machete attack
Long Island man receives life-saving kidney donation from niece
Show More
'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells dies, COVID-19 cited
Scientists discover 20,000-year-old Ice Age woolly rhino
COVID Live Updates: UK variant in CA; US hits record for deaths
Suspect wanted in string of vandalized NYC synagogues
NY pilot testing business reopening plan, starting with Bills playoff game
More TOP STORIES News