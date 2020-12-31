FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs

The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinarians about certain Sportmix pet foods, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.
They may contain lethal levels of aflatoxin -- a toxin produced by mold.
At least 28 dogs have died and eight others have been sickened by the recalled product.
Some of the symptoms reported include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.
Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing any sign of illness.
The list of recalled pet food products include:
-Sportmix Energy Plus, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L2
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
-Sportmix Energy Plus, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/02/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 50 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Premium High Energy, 44 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Original Cat, 31 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
-Sportmix Original Cat, 15 lb. bag
Exp 03/03/22/05/L2
Exp 03/03/22/05/L3
