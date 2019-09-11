Rare two-toned lobster caught off coast of Maine

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5345423" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The summer season is off to a colorful start for one Cape Cod restaurant that received an incredibly rare blue lobster out of the blue earlier this week.

Did you hear? Our FREE marine education center, Discovery Wharf currently has FOUR rare lobsters in our touch tank. 2 calico lobsters, 1 blue lobster , and 1 two-toned lobster. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/XGfmAtjefh — Coastal Fisheries (@mccfisheries) September 9, 2019

STONINGTON, Maine -- We've seen white lobsters, even rare blue lobsters, but have you ever seen a two-toned lobster?A fisherman caught an extremely rare two-toned lobster off the coast of Maine. It is half brown, half red.And the fisherman who found it did not eat it. He donated the cool crustacean to the Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. It's now in a touch tank, so visitors can see him up close and personal.The University of Maine says the odds of finding such a red and brown lobster are one in 50 million.