Good Samaritans jump in water to save dog floating on debris, nearly drowning on Long Island

Eyewitness News
SAYVILLE, Long Island (WABC) --
A dog who wandered away from his home in Suffolk County and nearly drowned is alive thanks to Good Samaritans and police.

A passerby noticed the dog named 'Wilbur,' clinging to floating debris in the Great South Bay in West Sayville on Saturday morning.

The passerby then called police and got in the water with another woman to save him. Officers showed up and helped them bring Wilbur to safety.

Wilbur has since been reunited with his owner.

----------
