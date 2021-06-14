cats

Kitten falls out of wall of abandoned home, contractor finds 15 more

By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Contractor finds 16 cats in wall of abandoned home

PHILADELPHIA -- A contractor was taking down the wall of an abandoned home when he said a kitten fell out.

He figured there might be more so he started taking a closer look.

Over the course of eight hours, he found a total of nine adult cats and seven kittens.

The animals were found covered in their own filth, and unfortunately, one kitten did not survive.

It is not known how the cats got inside the walls.

He took the cats in two crates to the Philadelphia's Animal Care and Control Team.

"Thankfully, (the contractor) was able to get them out and bring them to us - but it took eight hours to do so. We're so glad that he did, as quite a few aren't in great shape, and sadly, one of the kittens was not able to be saved," ACCT Philly said in a Facebook post Sunday.

ACCT says the felines wouldn't have made it much longer if they hadn't been found.

"They owe their lives to the contractor who saved them and brought them to us," ACCT Philly said.

The organization says the cats are scared and will need help with socialization.

"But they are only some of the more than 40 cats we took in today, and we know that more will be coming through our doors tomorrow and every day," ACCT Philly said.

The animal center is looking for donations, and wants to hear from anyone interested in fostering one of the pets.

Anyone interested can send a message on Facebook or email foster@acctphilly.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiacatspetskittenspet adoption
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CATS
More than 100 cats and kittens rescued from NJ home
'Bobcat' that caused Pa. school evacuation was missing house cat
Glen Cove police search for person who shot cat, paralyzing her
Video: Rescuers save cat who had can stuck on its head for days
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Novavax reports 90% effectiveness with its 2-shot vaccination
Biden reaffirms US 'sacred' commitment to NATO alliance
Innocent newlywed killed in alleged NJ road rage crash; Teen charged
Black bear found dead with large open wound in NYC parking lot
Tropical depression in Atlantic expected to become Tropical Storm Bill
IRS says it's working 'as fast as possible' after tax refund delays
Girl, 15, killed by lightning strike at beach while swimming on vacation
Show More
'Hometown Heroes Parade' will honor NYC's frontline workers
2 Mount Vernon High School football players hurt in shooting
NJ lawmaker wants to combat worker shortage with $500 incentive bonus
Suspect arrested in man's fatal shooting outside NYC's Dream Hotel
Tips to avoid short-term summer rental scams
More TOP STORIES News